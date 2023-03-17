Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    709 MP Battalion Officers, NCOs and Soldiers Competition [Image 9 of 11]

    709 MP Battalion Officers, NCOs and Soldiers Competition

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 709 Military Police Battalion participate in Officers, Non-Commission Officers (NCO) and Soldiers Competition at Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 02, 2023. The participants competed in marksmanship, physical strength, endurance and psychological resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 03:11
    Photo ID: 7689666
    VIRIN: 230302-A-EX530-0152
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.36 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 709 MP Battalion Officers, NCOs and Soldiers Competition [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

