USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations

230318-N-PQ495-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 18, 2023) Sailors complete refueling of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023