230318-N-PQ495-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 18, 2023) Sailors refuel an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7689640
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-PQ495-1078
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|757.59 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT