    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Larissa Dougherty 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230318-N-PQ495-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 18, 2023) Sailors refuel an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 03:27
    Photo ID: 7689640
    VIRIN: 230318-N-PQ495-1078
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 757.59 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/A-18F Super Hornet
    USS Carl Vinson
    VFA 2
    distinguished Visitors

