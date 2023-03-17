709 MP Battalion Officers, NCOs and Soldiers Competition

U.S. Soldiers with 709 Military Police Battalion participate in Officers, Non-Commission Officers (NCO) and Soldiers Competition at Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 02, 2023. The participants competed in marksmanship, physical strength, endurance and psychological resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

