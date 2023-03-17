SecAF visits ROK, US leadership

The Honorable Frank Kendall (left), Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, speaks with Gen. Sang-hwa Jung (right), Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), March 19, 2023, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. During their meeting, Jung and Kendall discussed the long history of partnership between the nations and enduring friendships between leaders at the personal level, that make the US-ROK team such a unique alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

