    SecAF visits ROK, US leadership [Image 2 of 3]

    SecAF visits ROK, US leadership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    7th Air Force

    The Honorable Frank Kendall (middle-left), Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and Gen. Sang-hwa Jung (middle-right), Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), listen to a mission briefing, March 19, 2023, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. During his visit, Kendall toured the air operations floor at the Korea Air and Space Operations Center and learned about the real-world and exercise activities that happen there, as Guardians and Airmen from each nation sit side-by-side and monitor airspace and control activities in the skies over Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 02:18
    VIRIN: 230319-F-QX786-0038
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, SecAF visits ROK, US leadership [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    SECAF
    ROKAF
    Republic of Korea
    USAF

