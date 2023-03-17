SecAF visits ROK, US leadership

The Honorable Frank Kendall (middle-left), Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and Gen. Sang-hwa Jung (middle-right), Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), listen to a mission briefing, March 19, 2023, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. During his visit, Kendall toured the air operations floor at the Korea Air and Space Operations Center and learned about the real-world and exercise activities that happen there, as Guardians and Airmen from each nation sit side-by-side and monitor airspace and control activities in the skies over Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

