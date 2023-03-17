SME Exchange During Cobra Gold 2023

230301-N-JC800-0018 SATTAHIPP, Thailand (Mar. 1, 2023) - Navy Diver 1st Class Justin Stacks and Navy Diver 2nd Class Callan Jordan, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), replace an oxygen bottle stem in preparation for training dives during Cobra Gold in Thailand, Mar. 1. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

