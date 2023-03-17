SME Exchange During Cobra Gold 2023

230301-N-JC800-0006 SATTAHIPP, Thailand (Mar. 1, 2023) - Navy Diver 1st Class Ryan Bujacich, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), gives underwater cutting training during a subject matter expert exchange during Cobra Gold in Thailand, Mar. 1. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

