Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects

U.S Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Weaver, 51st Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. Weaver offered advice, words of wisdom and praised the accomplishments of Osan AB’s newly selected chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR