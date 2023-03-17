Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects

U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant selects pose for a group photo during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. Six senior master sergeants were recognized as part of the one percent of the Air Force who will hold the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

