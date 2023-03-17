Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard march around the missing man table, during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. The table setup is used in military dining facilities of the U.S. armed forces and during special occasions to commemorate the fallen, missing, or imprisoned service members. It originated out of U.S. concern of the Vietnam War’s large POW/MIA numbers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    This work, Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSgt selects
    Chief Recognition Ceremony

