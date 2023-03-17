Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard march around the missing man table, during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. The table setup is used in military dining facilities of the U.S. armed forces and during special occasions to commemorate the fallen, missing, or imprisoned service members. It originated out of U.S. concern of the Vietnam War’s large POW/MIA numbers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

