    Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. The event honored Osan Airmen recently selected for promotion to the Air Force’s highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 01:20
    VIRIN: 230317-F-EU152-1014
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSgt selects
    Chief Recognition Ceremony

