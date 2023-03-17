Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects

U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant selects sing the Air Force song during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank, making up one percent of the enlisted Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

