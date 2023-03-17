U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant selects sing the Air Force song during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank, making up one percent of the enlisted Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 01:20
|Photo ID:
|7689473
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-EU152-1015
|Resolution:
|4798x3192
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
