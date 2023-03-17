U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Barnes, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, participates in a candle-lighting ceremony during a Chief Recognition Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2023. The candles in front represent each stripe of the rank insignia that a chief has earned up to that point as well as the added responsibilities that each rank entails. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 01:20 Photo ID: 7689468 VIRIN: 230317-F-EU152-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.93 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Osan celebrates new CMSgt selects [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.