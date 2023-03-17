Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations

    CHEORWON-GUN, 42, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the Republic of Korea army - ROK army conduct sustainment operations out of the Area Distribution Center to sustain combined training during WarriorShield. 15 Mar, Cheorwon-gun, Gang-Won-Do, The combined sustainment operations is the largest combined training event during Warrior Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 7689135
    VIRIN: 230314-O-LX039-041
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.71 MB
    Location: CHEORWON-GUN, 42, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations [Image 6 of 6], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations
    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations
    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations
    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations
    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations
    Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #2ID/RUCD
    #Warrior Shield
    #Area Distribution Center
    #ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations #ROK-U.S. combined defense posture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT