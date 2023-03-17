Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the Republic of Korea army - ROK army conduct sustainment operations out of the Area Distribution Center to sustain combined training during WarriorShield. 15 Mar, Cheorwon-gun, Gang-Won-Do, The combined sustainment operations is the largest combined training event during Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7689135
|VIRIN:
|230314-O-LX039-041
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.71 MB
|Location:
|CHEORWON-GUN, 42, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations [Image 6 of 6], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT