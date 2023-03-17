Warrior Shield - ROK-U.S. combined sustainment operations

Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the Republic of Korea army - ROK army conduct sustainment operations out of the Area Distribution Center to sustain combined training during WarriorShield. 15 Mar, Cheorwon-gun, Gang-Won-Do, The combined sustainment operations is the largest combined training event during Warrior Shield.

