KADENA TOWN, Japan (March 19, 2023) Construction Electrician Chief Bryan Pelangka, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 clean tree branches during a community relations event with local residents March 19 in Kadena Town. Community relations events give Sailors a chance to serve and give back to the host nation that they live and work in. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7689125
|VIRIN:
|230319-N-PQ586-1504
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Community Relations Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
