KADENA TOWN, Japan (March 19, 2023) Equipment Operator Chief William Nickeo, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, cleans tree branches during a community relations event with local residents March 19 in Kadena Town. Community relations events give Sailors a chance to serve and give back to the host nation that they live and work in. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7689124
|VIRIN:
|230319-N-PQ586-1413
|Resolution:
|6677x4769
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Relations Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT