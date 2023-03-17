Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Relations Event

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA TOWN, Japan (March 19, 2023) Command Master Chief of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 Jonathan Vitug, cuts tree branches during a community relations event with local residents March 19 in Kadena Town. Community relations events give Sailors a chance to serve and give back to the host nation that they live and work in. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    This work, Community Relations Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

