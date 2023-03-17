KADENA TOWN, Japan (March 19, 2023) Command Master Chief of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 Jonathan Vitug, cuts tree branches during a community relations event with local residents March 19 in Kadena Town. Community relations events give Sailors a chance to serve and give back to the host nation that they live and work in. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7689123 VIRIN: 230319-N-PQ586-1354 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 9.31 MB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Relations Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.