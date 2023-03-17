Best Warrior Competition 2023

Best Warrior competitors are given instructions by Staff Sgt. Corey Trosper to complete the land navigation portion of the competition at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023. Participants were tested on their ability to plot points on map and navigate terrain within a set grid.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7688899
|VIRIN:
|230318-Z-YR542-9783
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
