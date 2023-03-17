Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Best Warrior Competition 2023

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Best Warrior competitors are given instructions by Staff Sgt. Corey Trosper to complete the land navigation portion of the competition at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023. Participants were tested on their ability to plot points on map and navigate terrain within a set grid.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 12:23
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    best warrior competition
    Indiana National Guard
    public affairs

