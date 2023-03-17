Best Warrior Competition 2023

Sgt. Keith Chandler, a soldier with 81st Troop Command, completes a portion of the 2-gun range at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023. Competitors cycled through a variety of shooting positions, including the prone position, to test their marksmanship skills.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)
