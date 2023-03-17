Spc. Mateo Garcia, a Military Police officer with the 38th Military Police Company, completes an interview with Cpt. Oliver Wenck at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023 as he exits the M4 rifle range. This portion of the competition is to test the competitors’ marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 12:24 Photo ID: 7688896 VIRIN: 230317-Z-YR542-9718 Resolution: 6225x4480 Size: 2.8 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.