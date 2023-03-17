Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Best Warrior Competition 2023

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Mateo Garcia, a Military Police officer with the 38th Military Police Company, completes an interview with Cpt. Oliver Wenck at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023 as he exits the M4 rifle range. This portion of the competition is to test the competitors’ marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 12:24
    Photo ID: 7688896
    VIRIN: 230317-Z-YR542-9718
    Resolution: 6225x4480
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    best warrior competition
    Indiana National Guard
    public affairs

