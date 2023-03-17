Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Best Warrior Competition 2023

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Spc. Benjamin Melvin, a soldier with the 113th Brigade Support Battalion, zeros his M4 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023. Best Warrior competitors prepared at the zero range for the M4 rifle range portion which tests their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 12:24
    VIRIN: 230317-Z-YR542-9707
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    best warrior competition
    Indiana National Guard
    public affairs

