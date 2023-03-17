Best Warrior Competition 2023

Spc. Benjamin Melvin, a soldier with the 113th Brigade Support Battalion, zeros his M4 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 18, 2023. Best Warrior competitors prepared at the zero range for the M4 rifle range portion which tests their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

