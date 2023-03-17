PEO Soldier visits Camp Arifjan, March, 2023

As part of a U.S. Army Central tour, Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier personnel visit Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring to give Soldiers a hands-on opportunity to see the program's innovations, March 16, 2023. Soldiers in the Zone 6 Dining Facility examine and discuss equipment during lunch.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7688818
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-FM739-949
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
