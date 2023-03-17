Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO Soldier visits Camp Arifjan, March, 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    PEO Soldier visits Camp Arifjan, March, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.16.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    As part of a U.S. Army Central tour, Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier personnel visit Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring to give Soldiers a hands-on opportunity to see the program's innovations, March 16, 2023. Soldiers in the Zone 6 Dining Facility examine and discuss equipment during lunch.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 08:47
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
