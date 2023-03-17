PEO Soldier visits Camp Arifjan, March, 2023

As part of a U.S. Army Central tour, Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier personnel visit Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring to give Soldiers a hands-on opportunity to see the program's innovations, March 16, 2023. Soldiers in the Zone 6 Dining Facility examine and discuss equipment during lunch.

