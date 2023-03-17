Speed of Trust Seminar for ASG-KU Soldiers in Kuwait City, February, 2023

As part of the US Army Chaplains mission of increasing Soldier readiness through relationship education and communication skills, Soldiers of Area Support Group - Kuwait spend a day together in Kuwait City, February 17, 2023. Centering on Stephen M.R. Covey's book, The Speed of Trust, Soldiers discuss and learn about trust in themselves, with partners, and with teams. Building Strong and Ready Teams is a command-directed, chaplain-led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for all Soldiers of all ranks and their Families.

