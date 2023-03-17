Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speed of Trust Seminar for ASG-KU Soldiers in Kuwait City, February, 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Speed of Trust Seminar for ASG-KU Soldiers in Kuwait City, February, 2023

    KUWAIT

    02.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    As part of the US Army Chaplains mission of increasing Soldier readiness through relationship education and communication skills, Soldiers of Area Support Group - Kuwait spend a day together in Kuwait City, February 17, 2023. Centering on Stephen M.R. Covey's book, The Speed of Trust, Soldiers discuss and learn about trust in themselves, with partners, and with teams. Building Strong and Ready Teams is a command-directed, chaplain-led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for all Soldiers of all ranks and their Families.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 08:47
    Photo ID: 7688802
    VIRIN: 230217-A-FM739-225
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: KW
    Strong Bonds
    Kuwait
    Chaplain
    ASG-KU

