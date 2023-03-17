Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 3 of 7]

    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division board a CH-47F helicopter belonging to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade in preparation of sling loading an M777 howitzer over mountains during a gun raid as part of Exercise Warrior Shield on March 19, 2023 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. Gun raids are conducted to attack high payoff targets when the range exceeds the artillery piece's current position. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 7688783
    VIRIN: 230319-A-TR140-229
    Resolution: 5586x3724
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT