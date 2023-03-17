3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield

Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division sling load an M777 howitzer over mountains during a gun raid as part of Exercise Warrior Shield on March 19, 2023 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. Gun raids are conducted to attack high payoff targets when the range exceeds the artillery piece's current position. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

Date Taken: 03.19.2023
Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR