2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted an air insertion of three M777 March 19, 2023 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex as part of Exercise Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 04:04
|Photo ID:
|7688730
|VIRIN:
|230319-A-TL808-007
|Resolution:
|3520x1980
|Size:
|778.58 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Shield: Gun Raid M777s [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT