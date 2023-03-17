Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield: Gun Raid M777 [Image 3 of 8]

    Warrior Shield: Gun Raid M777

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted an air insertion of three M777 March 19, 2023 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex as part of Exercise Warrior Shield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 04:04
    Photo ID: 7688726
    VIRIN: 230319-A-TL808-003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Shield: Gun Raid M777 [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

