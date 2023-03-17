U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Wilkinson, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, is recognized for making it to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 17, 2023. SMSgts are key, experienced, operational leaders, skilled at merging their personnel’s skills and resources with other team functions to effectively accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 01:54
|Photo ID:
|7688664
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-HK519-1030
|Resolution:
|5414x3602
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AASAB Senior Release Party [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
