SEA OF JAPAN (March 18, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) steams in the Sea of Japan during a bilateral ballistic missile defense exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177), March 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 00:56
|Photo ID:
|7688635
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-UA460-0680
|Resolution:
|4213x6320
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Bilateral Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
