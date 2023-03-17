Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Bilateral Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Bilateral Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    SEA OF JAPAN

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SEA OF JAPAN (March 18, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) steams in the Sea of Japan during a bilateral ballistic missile defense exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177), March 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Bilateral Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    DESRON
    Milius
    CTF 71

