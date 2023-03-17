USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), participates in forward arming and refueling ship (FARS) operations with a F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 16. Makin Island and America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, conducted FARS operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

