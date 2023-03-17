Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations [Image 13 of 13]

    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), participates in forward arming and refueling ship (FARS) operations with a F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 16. Makin Island and America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, conducted FARS operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7688610
    VIRIN: 230316-N-FC892-1059
    Resolution: 5149x3433
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    flight operations
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS America
    FARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT