Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations [Image 8 of 13]

    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.16.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Parker McLean, from Spokane, Washington, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs a MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, to take off of the ship’s flight deck during forward arming and refueling ship (FARS) operations, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 16. Makin Island and America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, conducted FARS operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2016
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7688605
    VIRIN: 230316-N-BX791-1380
    Resolution: 5162x3218
    Size: 823.44 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations
    USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    flight operations
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS America
    FARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT