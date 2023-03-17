EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Parker McLean, from Spokane, Washington, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs a MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, to take off of the ship’s flight deck during forward arming and refueling ship (FARS) operations, while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 16. Makin Island and America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, conducted FARS operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2016 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7688605 VIRIN: 230316-N-BX791-1380 Resolution: 5162x3218 Size: 823.44 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America, USS Makin Island Conduct FARS Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.