230317-N-EE352-1045 SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ronald Gray, a native of Oxon Hill, Md., fakes out mooring lines during sea and anchor detail in preparation to get underway on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 22:58
|Photo ID:
|7688576
|VIRIN:
|230317-N-EE352-1045
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|938.6 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
