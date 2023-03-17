USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway

230317-N-EE352-1045 SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ronald Gray, a native of Oxon Hill, Md., fakes out mooring lines during sea and anchor detail in preparation to get underway on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Vonguyen)

