Navy Harpist plays for veterans

Musician 1st Class Madeline Jarzembak, from Philadelphia, Pa., speaks with patients at the Sacramento Veterans Affairs Hospital Center, following her solo harp performance while on tour with the United States Navy Concert Band. The Sacramento area hosted three performances by the Concert Band while on its 023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

