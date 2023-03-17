Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Harpist plays for veterans [Image 2 of 6]

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Madeline Jarzembak, from Philadelphia, Pa., plays harp for staff and patients at the Sacramento Veterans Affairs Hospital Center, while on tour with the United States Navy Concert Band. The Sacramento area hosted three performances by the Concert Band while on its 023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

    This work, Navy Harpist plays for veterans [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Veterans Affairs
    U.S. Navy Band
    Harp

