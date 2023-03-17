230317-N-EE352-1069 SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2023) Mooring lines are flaked down during a sea and anchor detail in preparation to get underway on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 22:59
|Photo ID:
|7688567
|VIRIN:
|230317-N-EE352-1069
|Resolution:
|4388x2921
|Size:
|915.69 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT