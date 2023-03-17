230317-N-EE352-1061 SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2023) A tug boat guides Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) across the San Diego bay. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Vonguyen)
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
