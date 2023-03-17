Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230317-N-EE352-1061 SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2023) A tug boat guides Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) across the San Diego bay. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 22:58
    Photo ID: 7688566
    VIRIN: 230317-N-EE352-1061
    Resolution: 3912x2604
    Size: 806.22 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Gets Underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sea and Anchor
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier
    Forged by the Sea

