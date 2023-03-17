Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) ARG and Japan Self-Defense Force Conduct Exericse Iron Fist. [Image 12 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) ARG and Japan Self-Defense Force Conduct Exericse Iron Fist.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, center, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, and Capt. William Snyder, right, commanding officer, USS America, exchange coins aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 7688447
    VIRIN: 230311-N-BX791-1850
    Resolution: 5405x3603
    Size: 830.82 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) ARG and Japan Self-Defense Force Conduct Exericse Iron Fist. [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

