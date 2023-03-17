USS America (LHA 6) ARG and Japan Self-Defense Force Conduct Exericse Iron Fist.

230311-N-BX791-1036

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)





230311-N-BX791-1096

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) Airman Leah James, from Mobile, Alabama, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, to land on the ship’s flight deck as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)











230311-N-BX791-1163

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, salutes Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) on the ship’s flight deck as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)







230311-N-BX791-1246

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, center, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, receives a brief of the flight operation capabilities of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in the ship’s flight deck control as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)











230311-N-BX791-1336

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, right, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, observes an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Air Combat Element (ACE) as it takes off of the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)



















230311-N-BX791-1368

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Capt. William Snyder, left, commanding officer, USS America (LHA 6), and Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, center, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, discuss flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)





230311-N-BX791-1391

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Capt. William Snyder, right, commanding officer, USS America (LHA 6), and Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, left, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, discuss flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)





230311-N-BX791-1551

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, center, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, waves at two F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Air Combat Element (ACE), as they fly past the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)











230311-N-BX791-1709

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) From left to right: Japanese Capt. Masahiro Oyama, commander, Landing Division One, Capt. William Snyder, commanding officer, USS America (LHA 6), Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, Col. Matthew Danner, commanding officer, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, Japanese Major Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japanese Rear Adm. Motoyuki Kanezashi, commander, Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force, pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)









230311-N-BX791-1802

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Capt. Kelly Fletcher, left, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, briefs Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, on the communication capabilities of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)





230311-N-BX791-1818

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, left, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, and Japanese Major Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, right, commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, share a discussion aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)



230311-N-BX791-1850



PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, center, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, and Capt. William Snyder, right, commanding officer, USS America, exchange coins aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)















230311-N-BX791-1931

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, boards a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

