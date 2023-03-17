USS America (LHA 6) ARG and Japan Self-Defense Force Conduct Exericse Iron Fist.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2023) Japanese Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, right, commander, Self-Defense Fleet, observes an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Air Combat Element (ACE) as it takes off of the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

