USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Daily Operations

230317-N-CS075-1090 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) launches a F/A-18 Super Hornet, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, March 17, 2023. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Stachyra)

