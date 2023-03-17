230317-N-CS075-1089 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2023) Electrical Technician 2nd Class Walter Rushton, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), establishes a perimeter during an active shooter drill, March 17, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Stachyra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7688389 VIRIN: 230317-N-CS075-1089 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 816.91 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.