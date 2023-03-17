Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230303-N-TC847-1157 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) East-coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALS) and NATO ally Underwater Demolition special operations forces conduct visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), March 3, 2023 These operations demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to rapidly deploy Special Operations Forces throughout the theatre at a time and place of our choosing, and the U.S. commitment to train with Allies and partners to deploy and fight as multinational forces and SOF to meet today’s challenges. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7688386
    VIRIN: 230303-N-TC847-1157
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Leyte Gulf
    GHWBCSG
    CG55

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT