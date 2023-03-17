USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

230303-N-TC847-1133 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) East-coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALS) and NATO ally Underwater Demolition special operations forces conduct visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), March 3, 2023 These operations demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to rapidly deploy Special Operations Forces throughout the theatre at a time and place of our choosing, and the U.S. commitment to train with Allies and partners to deploy and fight as multinational forces and SOF to meet today’s challenges. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

