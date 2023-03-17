Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Relief Force Training

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Relief Force Training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote (left), from Mansura, Louisiana, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders, from Hodgenville, Kentucky, practice takedown maneuvers during security relief force training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Relief Force Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    CTF 71
    Security Relief Forces

