USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Relief Force Training

EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote (left), from Mansura, Louisiana, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders, from Hodgenville, Kentucky, practice takedown maneuvers during security relief force training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

