EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote (left), from Mansura, Louisiana, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders, from Hodgenville, Kentucky, practice takedown maneuvers during security relief force training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 09:49
|Photo ID:
|7688358
|VIRIN:
|230317-N-UA460-0332
|Resolution:
|5298x3940
|Size:
|784.99 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Relief Force Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
