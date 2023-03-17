USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the East China Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Wenbo Liang, from Riverside, California, and Seaman Jalen Bryant, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, pilot the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
