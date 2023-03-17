EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Wenbo Liang, from Riverside, California, and Seaman Jalen Bryant, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, pilot the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 09:39 Photo ID: 7688357 VIRIN: 230317-N-UA460-0365 Resolution: 4480x5465 Size: 1.39 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the East China Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.