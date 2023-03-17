Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the East China Sea

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the East China Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Wenbo Liang, from Riverside, California, and Seaman Jalen Bryant, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, pilot the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7688357
    VIRIN: 230317-N-UA460-0365
    Resolution: 4480x5465
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the East China Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bridge
    DESRON 15
    East China Sea
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT